April 11, 1962 - May 9, 2019 IN MEMORIAM On May 9, 2019, Michael Clearman died at Osborne Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, succumbing to injuries suffered in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on a mountain road. Mike was an avid and skillful adventurer, riding and building motorcycles since he was a teenager, flying and building airplanes, sailing with the Sailing Crew, riding bicycles with the Mod Squad, hiking, walking and touring with his myriad friends. Nearly every weekend was spent at Cable Airport in Upland where he gave hundreds of plane rides to kids through the Young Eagles Program. A graduate of San Marino High School, Cal State Humboldt, and Southwestern School of Law, Mike's humor and good nature enriched the lives of all who shared with him his work and play and who filled wall to wall St. Luke's Church in Monrovia for his funeral. Mike leaves parents Lorraine Clearman, A.M. Clearman (Pat), daughter Ariel, son Alex (Stacey), ex wife Kristy, sisters Holly Clearman and Angela Maynard (Toby), uncle Jim Panos, and nephews Anthony, Max and Jack. Our dear Mike lives in the heavy hearts of his family and friends of a lifetime.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020