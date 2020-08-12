May 20, 1918 - July 15, 2020 Mildred "Millie" Stratton passed away peacefully in her home on July 15, 2020, at 102 years old. Millie was the daughter of Etta and Joseph LeGuin and younger sister to Clifford "Bud" LeGuin. Millie married Charles "Jack" Stratton in 1941. They had three children. Millie was a source of strength and a helper to others. She was deeply involved at Marengo Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church of Alhambra. Millie lived in Alhambra her entire life and felt blessed to have friends from many cultures. She will be greatly missed by daughters Marie Cole and Judi Stratton; daughter-in-law Dorothy Stratton; granddaughters Maretta, Minda, Catherine, and Elaine; and great-grandchildren, Tobias, Oliver, and Elise. We take comfort in knowing she is with her husband Jack, brother Bud, son John, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held online on August 15. For service details, and to sign the family's guestbook, please visit RememberingMillie.com
