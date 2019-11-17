|
Nancy A. Gillette, 77, of Menifee, Ca. passed away November 10, 2019 from complications of pneumonia with her family by her side. Nancy was born on January 31, 1942 in Canandaigua, New York. After graduating high school, Nancy went on to become a registered nurse at Highland Hospital in Rochester New York where she met and then married Robert "Bob" Gillette in 1963. Nancy worked in many different capacities as a nurse. However, after a long career in nursing, her most rewarding was when she provided in-home health care and hospice nursing at the end of her career. Even after retirement, she continued to volunteer for hospice on a regular basis. Her interests included family, reading, gardening and playing card games. She was also very involved with her church for many years. Nancy is survived by her sister, Ann Bugbee; daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Don Riley; 2 granddaughters, Lauren Franks (husband Chad) and Kristen Baysinger (husband Geoff); 4 great-grandchildren, Kayden Baysinger, Kaylani Baysinger, McKinley Franks and Lincoln Franks; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Gillette and 2 infant children. A memorial service will be held at Loraine Avenue Baptist Church, Glendora, Ca. on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11:00am by the Rev. C. Luff Johnson with a reception immediately following at The Continental Restaurant, Route 66 in Glendora, Ca. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019