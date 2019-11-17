Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Loraine Avenue Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
The Continental Restaurant
Route 66
Glendora, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Gillette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Gillette


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Gillette Obituary
Nancy A. Gillette, 77, of Menifee, Ca. passed away November 10, 2019 from complications of pneumonia with her family by her side. Nancy was born on January 31, 1942 in Canandaigua, New York. After graduating high school, Nancy went on to become a registered nurse at Highland Hospital in Rochester New York where she met and then married Robert "Bob" Gillette in 1963. Nancy worked in many different capacities as a nurse. However, after a long career in nursing, her most rewarding was when she provided in-home health care and hospice nursing at the end of her career. Even after retirement, she continued to volunteer for hospice on a regular basis. Her interests included family, reading, gardening and playing card games. She was also very involved with her church for many years. Nancy is survived by her sister, Ann Bugbee; daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Don Riley; 2 granddaughters, Lauren Franks (husband Chad) and Kristen Baysinger (husband Geoff); 4 great-grandchildren, Kayden Baysinger, Kaylani Baysinger, McKinley Franks and Lincoln Franks; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Gillette and 2 infant children. A memorial service will be held at Loraine Avenue Baptist Church, Glendora, Ca. on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11:00am by the Rev. C. Luff Johnson with a reception immediately following at The Continental Restaurant, Route 66 in Glendora, Ca. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nancy's life.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -