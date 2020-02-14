|
March 7, 1934 - Feb. 7, 2020 Nancy Mora Jarrin, nee Nancy Mora Burgos, passed away at age 85 on Friday, February 7, 2020. Nancy was born on March 7, 1934 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Humberto and Lucila Mora. In 1957, Nancy received a Bachelor's in Accounting from the Colegio Tecnico de Comercio y Administracion Veintiocho de Mayo in Guayaquil. In 1961, Nancy immigrated to the United States, where she raised her three daughters, Nancy, Violet and Susan, and her two sons, Jay and Joseph. After several years residing in New York City, NY, and Los Angeles, CA, Nancy relocated to Pico Rivera, CA, where she lived for over 35 years. Nancy was a devoted Catholic, serving as an active parishioner, rosary/prayer group member, and choir singer at St. Hilary Church, stage director at regional Catholic conferences, and organizer for group trips to the Holy Land, the Vatican, and other notable international religious sites. In addition to her professional work at Charis Missions in East Los Angeles, CA, Nancy worked for several years in sales and as an expert dressmaker. Nancy's volunteer work through her church and other organizations, including assisting the elderly, were emblematic of her devotion to helping others whenever possible, even at personal expense. Nancy will be remembered for her love and enthusiasm for celebrations, performing arts, singing, dancing, travel, and great food, all with boundless energy. Nancy is survived by her five children, Nancy Snyder, Violet Jarrin, Susan Monet, Jay Jarrin, and Joseph Jarrin, her grandson Ryan Snyder, her brother Angel Mora, her sister Lucy Moscoso, and her former husband Julio Jarrin. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Oakdale Memorial Chapel on Grand Avenue in Glendora, CA, with interment to follow. Viewing service will be held at Oakdale Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5:30 p.m to 9 p.m. OAKDALE MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1401 South Grand Ave Glendora, California
Published in Whittier Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020