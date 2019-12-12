Home

Cabot & Sons Funeral Directors
27 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 793-7159
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cabot & Sons Funeral Directors
27 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bedes church
La Canada, CA
View Map
Nick Fanelli Obituary
4/14/1927 - 12/3/2019 Nick, a long-time resident of La Canada, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem Township, PA. to Pasquale Fanelli and Angeline Fanelli (Scaglione). He leaves behind three children, Mary Grace Van Nuys (William), Paul N. Fanelli (Kathryn), Michael A. Fanelli (Morgan) and seven Grandchildren: Robert Carlson, Thomas Fanelli (Renee) Stephen Fanelli (Ty), Rebecca Carey (Chris), Zachary Fanelli (Emma Massie), Annie Fanelli, Mark Fanelli and seven Great Grandchildren. He also leaves behind brothers Leon Fanelli (Jean) and Salvatore (Carol) Fanelli along with two sisters, Filomena Varvaro (Vince) and Carmela Fanelli. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by spouses Leona Fanelli and then Joanne Fanelli, brother Joseph Fanelli (Elizabeth) and Grandson Carl Carlson. Nick's early experience in both the military during the WWII era and in TV/Radio communications, plus his degree from Pepperdine University led him to a 30+ year career at the Jet Propulsion Lab and related NASA facilities. In addition to his career he enjoyed his time with family, traveling and tinkering with a little bit of everything. He loved the tools of technology, his I-pad, cellphone and a computer. Services will be a viewing at Cabot and Sons in Pasadena from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday December 15, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass on Monday December 16, 2019 at St. Bedes church in La Canada at 10 am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the or the .
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -