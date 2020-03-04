|
Oct. 9, 1954 - Feb. 4, 2020 Oliver R. MacKnight passed away on February 4, 2020 at the age of 65. Oliver was the son of Dorothy Lee MacKnight and Guy Stanley MacKnight, of Ontario, CA. As a child, Oliver was passionate about Scouting. He was a member of Troop 303 Old Baldy Council Broken Arrow District from the age of 9 until he attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1971. He was also an active member at the First Presbyterian Church of Upland and its youth group. He graduated from Chaffey High School In 1972 and Chaffey College in 1976. During his years at Chaffey College he met his wife, Cecilia Lawson DuVall, while taking a computer class. After their marriage in September 1981, they moved to Los Angeles. Oliver was employed by HomeBase, HomeClub, and Orchard Supply Hardware. Ceci and Oliver celebrated the birth of their son, Ian Oliver Guy MacKnight, in 1988. Ian grew up in scouting and achieved Eagle rank in 2006. Oliver was the Scoutmaster of Troop 188 - Verdugo Hills Council from 1999 until 2005. He participated in the Boy Scout Woodbadge adult leadership training in 2004 reaching the level of Buffalo. The consummate 'tool guy', Oliver enjoyed working on special projects at home. Oliver is survived by his wife Cecilia (Ceci), their son Ian, his father Guy, his brothers Christopher and Andrew. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday March 6 at 10 AM at Cabot and Son's Chapel, 27 Chestnut Street, Pasadena, CA 91103, located on the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Chestnut Street. Interment will follow at 3 PM in Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020