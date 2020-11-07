Patricia Aloe "Pat" Haight passed away peacefully in her Pasadena, CA home on October 29, 2020. She was 93 years old and succumbed to kidney failure. Pat was born on February 27, 1927, and raised in Clayton, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb, by parents Albert and Lenore Aloe. She was a rising tennis player as a youth, spending family summers in Michigan, Montana, New Jersey and Maine. She attended John Burroughs School and edited the school paper. A fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team in high school, she worked for legendary baseball announcer Harry Caray. Pat attended Pembroke College (now Brown University), then moved to a public relations job in New York. In June 1951, Pat met James T. "Jim" Haight, her husband of 68 years. He was a tour conductor for a European travel organization, and she was a young passenger on one of his summer tours. They met for the first time at the gangplank of the liner Queen Mary in New York harbor, fell in love while making the "grand tour" of Europe, and were married in Washington, D.C., the following spring. Pat gave birth to five daughters in five years from 1953 to 1959. The family lived in Washington, D.C., Sumner, Maryland, Akron, Ohio, and Shorewood, Wis., until moving to Pasadena in 1966. In her spare time, Pat enjoyed Dodgers baseball, U.S.C. football, bridge, and golf. She and her husband belonged successively to five different golf clubs in two states, including San Gabriel Country Club for the past 30 years. She was an official in the 1984 Olympic Games. She and Jim loved world travel, visiting 68 countries on five continents. She collected more than 200 silver spoons dating back to the 19th century. Pat was also active in a variety of community organizations, including 25 years with the Pasadena Tobacco Prevention Coalition, and other anti-smoking groups. Besides Jim, Pat is survived by their five daughters: Abby Arnold of Santa Monica, Barbara Garcia (Manny Garcia) and Catherine Haight both of Los Angeles, Dorothy Haight (Steven Storms) of Glendora, and Elaine Haight (Dean Samos) of Los Altos, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Aloe and James Driscoll, Kevin and Jeremy Arnold, and Raquel Ledezma Haight. Donations may be made in her name to John Burroughs School, 755 South Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63124, to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004, or to one's favorite charity.





