O'Connell, Patricia (Pat) Ann 5/14/29 - 6/2/19 Pat passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2019 in the home of her loving daughter and caregiver Mary Lathrop. Pat and her husband Raymond moved from their home in Indianapolis, IN in 1954 to La Puente, CA where they raised their five children. Pat was an artist and avid art lover, a love she instilled in her children. She retired from Marge Carson Furniture Co. after many years as the Office Manager. Pat kept busy in retirement as a full time volunteer at Inter Community Hospital along with lovingly doting on her grandchildren. Pat is survived by her daughter, Mary Lathrop, sons, Bob, Kevin and Dennis, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Kerry Bryan into whose loving embrace she nows rests. Pat leaves behind many memories of love, laughter and joy. Cremation has been provided by the Neptune Society
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019