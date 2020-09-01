Patricia Blair

March 8, 1935 - Aug. 22, 2020 Patricia (Patti) Blair, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away August 22. Patti, a native Californian, graduated from Alhambra High School and Citrus College. She married Andrew Stirling Blair Jr. in 1955. As a couple, Patti and Stirling enjoyed traveling the world, camping and being with family. Patti was a talented artist and seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, sharing her vegetables, fruit and flowers with family and friends. Patti is survived by her husband of 65 years, children Gail Blair Shores and Glenn Blair, grandchildren Ryan, Alyson, Justine and Nick and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in her honor when it is safe to do so.





