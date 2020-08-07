1/1
Patricia Jane Steelsmith De Mond
April 9 1921 - June 11 2020 Patricia Jane "Pat" De Mond, formerly of Temple City and San Clemente California, died of natural causes June 11, 2020, while under Hospice Care at The Carter House in Sierra Madre, California. She was 99 years old. Pat was born April 9, 1921, in Dickinson County Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Paul Wallace Steelsmith of Abilene, Kansas and Doris Marie Fohey of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Engaged on New Year's Eve, Pat was married on January 9, 1944 to Arnold Frederick De Mond (LCDR USNR-Ret.) in Santa Monica CA. Their first honeymoon was at Hotel Laguna. They then moved to Melville, Rhode Island for Honeymoon No. 2, and a showing of the New York Rockettes at The Stork Club Rockefeller Square. Arnold completed PT boat officer training before two WWII South Pacific tours. After discharge, they moved to Temple City CA to raise three sons, Michael of Rancho Cucamonga, Timothy (Nancy) of Central Point Oregon, and Christopher (Donna) of Temple City; and be a grandmother to James, Sam and Eric De Mond. On Arnold's retirement from education and the USNR in 1977 they moved to San Clemente CA. Pat's education includes an A.A. (Santa Monica Jr. College), a B.S. and secondary teaching credential (UCLA), graduate work (USC, UCLA and Cal Poly). Pat was a teacher and substitute teacher at Longden Elementary and El Monte H.S. Pat volunteered in Youth sports, Cub Scouts, and PTA activities. She collaborated with the author of "Deadly PT Boat Patrols", an historical account including Arnold's military tours, and served as Administrator, California Soldiers Widows Home Assn.


Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
