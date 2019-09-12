|
01/03/1924 - 08/30/2019 Paul Albert Young died at his home in Irvine CA on August 30, 2019. He was 95 years young. Paul was born on January 3, 1924 in Alhambra, Ca to William Joseph and Kathryn Boehner Young. Paul graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra in 1942 where he was named the first All CIF football player. Paul was awarded a football scholarship to Fresno State where he played two games and then joined the Navy in November of 1942. Paul married the love of his life Betty Becnel on November 3, 1946. The couple moved to El Monte and eventually settled in Monterey Park where they owned and operated Fritz Young Florist. Paul was always a leader and had a passion for service. He served as president of Mountain View Little League, Monterey Park Exchange Club, Monterey Park Lions Club and MKHS Boosters. He also joined many other organizations and held various positions throughout his life. Paul's true passion was his wife Betty and the two of them spent 72 plus years enjoying their vast number of friends and family. They traveled extensively and loved entertaining in their home. His devotion and love for Betty was recognized by anyone who knew him. Paul will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, father, father in law, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, leader and friend. He is survived by his wife Betty and his children David Young (wife Kristen, children Ashly McNamara & Whitney Terrell), John Young (wife Cathy, children Stacey & Christopher), Lisa Gustaferro (husband Barry, children Caitlin, Carlin Stallworth & Kimberlin) as well as his great grandchildren Kelly, Ryan & Katelyn McNamara and Abigail Terrell.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019