Peggy Grannis, a long-time resident of San Marino and Pasadena, passed away on June 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children. She was two months shy of turning 95. She was born on August 19, 1925 to Seelye Page Harriman and Margaret Sammis Harriman in Evanston, IL. Peggy's father died in an accident when she was five. Five years later, in the depths of the Great Depression, her mother decided to move the family to Pasadena. Peggy's brother Bentley, then 13, did most of the driving to get there. Peggy attended Pasadena High School, then majored in liberal arts at Stephens College in Missouri. Her best friend Dolly Lester was engaged to a charming young man named Don Grannis. Sadly, Dolly died of a brain aneurism while he was overseas in the Navy during WWII. Dolly's parents loved Don and Peggy as their own, so they invited them to spend a three-day weekend at their house in Corona del Mar. At the end of the weekend he proposed, she accepted, and they were married one year later. Their union lasted 66 years and produced an extended family almost 30 strong by the time he passed away on April 26, 2013. Peggy cultivated a lifelong love of the arts that would lead her to jobs on Lake Street as a window dresser at Bullock's and as a buyer at Gene Burton's, where she helped establish the jewelry and imported basket departments in the 1970s. Her four children attended San Marino schools, and she helped create the Grad Night fa‡ades for each child's high school graduation. As an active member of the Pasadena Art Alliance for many years, she enjoyed running their annual Treasure Sale and raising money for the arts. She was known far and wide for her impeccable taste, and she helped furnish and decorate the homes of many a grandchild. In 1977, Peggy and Don bought a fixer-upper on San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena. Under her artistic guidance and after three major remodelings, they turned it into a charming and stylish Mediterranean estate. They sold the house in 2012 when they moved to The Fountains in Dana Point. Their granddaughter Nicole purchased it in 2016, where she lives with her family. An avid follower of politics, Peggy was passionate, well informed and loved a good debate. She remained curious and on top of the news to the very end. She was a champion of the underdog, delighted in Gene Kelly movies, and was always game for a glass of Chardonnay. She was a formidable tennis and bridge opponent. She will be remembered for her humor, generosity, and acceptance, and for her famous one-eyed blink. Her infectious laugh reminded some of comedienne Phyllis Diller. She valued the bonds of family, and she leaves behind the legacy of one whose love and loyalty to each other are as strong as the family's devotion to and admiration of her. Peggy is survived by her sister Ginny Young; her son Scott (and wife Norma), her son Gordon (and wife Trish), her son Dick (and wife Candace), and her daughter Page Haralambos (and husband Tom); also by 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Pasadena Art Alliance. (pasadena.donorengine.com/donations/donate
