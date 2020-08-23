June 9, 1934 - July 25, 2020 My mother, Phyllis Telis, passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2020 at age 86, after a three year battle with cancer. "Phil" as my father Sam affctionately called her, is survived by her four children and six grandchildren. Born and raised outside of Chicago, IL., Phyllis moved out to California and worked as an escrow officer where she met Sam. After their first date he proposed and three months later were married happily until Sam's death in 1997. In 1960 they bought their first home in Monterey Park where my mother lived the rest of her life helping Sam run his businesses and raising a family. Phyllis was a warm and sweet woman who never minced words. She was active in Sisterhood at our synagogue, Temple Beth Torah in Alhambra until its purchase and merged with the Arcadia and Pasadena Temple where she was a member, helping feed families and attending bingo regularly. Phyllis was a wonderful, generous mother and grandmother who was always there for her children and friends. Her favorite place was in front of a slot machine, where she will be forever in our hearts. Private funeral service held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mount Sinai Los Angeles.





