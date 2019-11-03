|
1914 - 2019 On October 22, 2019, Rebeca R. Merino passed away peacefully at home. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was 105. Rebeca was born, Rebeca Rivera in Mexico on June 14, 1914. She immigrated to the U.S. as a young child with her widowed mother. She met and married her husband, Jesus Merino, in 1938. They moved to California in 1944 where Rebeca spent her remaining years. She became a naturalized citizen in 1949. Rebeca enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening and church activities; but most of all spending time with her large family. Rebeca was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her 5 daughters, 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous friends and relatives. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019