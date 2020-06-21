March 30, 1926 - May 17, 2020 On Sunday, May 17, 2020 Rene Teofilo Payan, "Ray," passed away at the age of 94 in his West Covina home. He was lovingly surrounded by his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rene was born March 30, 1926 in Los Angeles, California. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Navy, on the USS Pickens, as a Gunner's Mate. Following honorable discharge from the Navy, Rene joined The Los Angeles Police Department, retiring after 29 years of service. Bunco Forgery was his final assignment as a Sergeant Detective III where he specialized in mail fraud. A staunch believer in education, Rene pursued and received a Bachelors of Arts degree from Pepperdine University in Public Administration at the age of 47 while raising a family, working full-time and then went on to support his wife while she completed her nursing degree. Rene married Magdalena "Maggie" Huerta on January 29, 1948 and they spent 63 years together raising their family until her passing in 2011. They are survived by their daughters Gloria Hernandez, Susan Castruita, Alice Payan and Rene Payan Wong, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His memory will forever be in the hearts of those with whom he shared his life.





