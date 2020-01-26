|
|
May 30, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2019 Richard Francis McEntee was born May 30, 1939 in Mt. Sterling, Il. to Warren and Leola (Tarry) McEntee. Richard graduated high school from The Spalding Institute in Peoria, Il, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Los Angeles. He and Marlene Thomas were married in December 1962 in Pasadena, CA . and they have resided in Arcadia, CA for 57 years. After years of a successful accounting practice, he organized and developed a comprehensive software program for the retail gasoline business, as well as the automotive aftermarket which were marketed nationwide. He was a trusted advisor in the industry. Richard's special interests included coaching little league baseball, family vacations, skiing, tennis, traveling throughout the world, and USC football. A devout believer in daily exercise, Richard could be seen around Arcadia most every day, riding his cruiser bicycle. Richard is survived by his loving family; wife Marlene, son Thomas William McEntee and wife Rose (McCormick)McEntee, his daughter Kathleen Kelly (McEntee) Moore along with her husband Brian Patrick Moore, three grandsons, Brendan, Colin, and Nolan Moore and granddaughter Caroline McEntee, all of whom loved their "Papa" dearly. Additionally, Richard is survived by his siblings, Don, Bonita, Elizabeth, Robert, Jerry, Edward, Cindy, Debra and Patricia in addition to his several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard's, older sister Margaret, and his brothers William and Terry Joseph preceded him in death. Services will be held at Holy Angels Church, Arcadia, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Union Station Homeless Services Pasadena.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020