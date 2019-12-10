|
|
August 25, 1929 - September 19, 2019 Richard Edward Lownes, 90, died September 19, 2019. He was a retired Engineering Geologist. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, gardener and target shooter. He was preceeded by his wife Mary Corey Lownes on January 2, 2017. He is survived by his 4 children Stephen Corey Lownes, Ginny Lownes Moniz, Jim Scripps Lownes and Mary Erin Lownes-Santos, by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Memorial services with Marine Corps color guard will be held at his Pasadena home on December 29, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to the Marine Corps Education fund.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019