March 31, 1940 - August 7, 2019 Recitation of the rosary for Rita Mary Spanier, age 79, who passed away on August 7th was held at St. Joesph's Chapel at Santa Teresita in Duarte, CA on August 13th. Reverend Paul Farrelly O.S.B. Chaplain was the celbrant of the rosary. A funeral mass celebrated by Father Paul was offered at 9:30 am at Santa Teresita's St. Joseph Chapel on August 14, 2019. Rita was laid to rest, by gravesite service, on August 14th at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights. Rita, spouse to David R. Spanier (deseased), enjoyed being a stay home mother until the early 80's. Going foward, Rita then pursued a degree in nursing at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, CA. After graduation, Rita went to work as a registered nurse at Santa Teresita, Anaheim General, San Dimas Community, and East Valley Hospitals. She retired from nursing in 2010. Rita continued to enjoy retirement by traveling and working with the Father Kolbe Missionaries of the Immuculata in West Covina. Rita was a resident of Los Angeles county for 47 years. At the time of death, she resided at the Santa Teresita Manor in Duarte, CA. Rita Spanier, an only child, was born March 31, 1940 in Minneapolis, MI to Floyd Dwight Rice and Marie Cecilia Gray. She is survived by four children: Barbara Aguilar of San Dimas, David Spanier and Suzanne Spanier of Vancouver, WA and Michael Spanier of Ferndale, WA; and six grandchildren: Timothy Aguilar of Anaheim, Jaycea Colbert of Vancouver, WA, Elise Freeman of Ferndale, WA, and Theron, Quinnlan, and Caeden Spanier of Ferndale, WA.; and great grandchild Olivia Marie Aguilar of Anaheim. Queen of Heaven Cemetery 2161 South Fullerton Road Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019