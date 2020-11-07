June 6, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2020 Robert McKernan passed away peacefully at his retirement residence in Monrovia on 11/5/2020. Robert was born and raised, and a long time resident of Pasadena, CA. One of 11 children born to Hugh and Marie McKernan, Robert grew up on Summit Avenue in West Pasadena. He attended St. Elizabeth School in Altadena, where he and his brothers served as altar boys. Robert attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles for two years and then transferred to Muir High School in Pasadena, where he graduated in 1948. He enjoyed telling stories about hitchhiking along the Pasadena/Arroyo Seco Parkway while attending Cathedral and the fact that he received a ride every day without fail. Robert was very involved in sports while growing up. Mostly baseball and basketball, both in school and in city leagues. Robert served in Korea from 1949 1952. While in Korea, he played on the battalion basketball team. During a game, they had a visit from one of the Generals to give them a pep talk. This picture was sent back to be published in the Star-News with the headline "Young McKernan never had it so good". This coincided with the letters Robert was writing home to his family, telling them how "hard" he had it over there. After this, Robert was asked to pitch "spring training" for the St. Louis Cardinals back in the early 1950's, but was advised by his father to take the "sure and steady" job from the Post Office, which he did. He met and married La Donna Kendall in 1954. They had 7 children, who also attended St. Elizabeth in Altadena. Robert coached/managed his boys in Altadena and Pasadena Little League in the 1960's and 1970's. Robert retired from the Post Office in 1985 after 36 years of dedicated service. Robert was very proud to be on the same route for so long that he saw children being born, going off to school, getting married and then having children of their own. After retirement, Robert remained in his house on Lexington and cultivated his garden with many fruits and vegetables. He even found time to get out to Santa Anita Racetrack for a bet or two. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Marie, brothers Tom, Dan, and Bill. Sisters Sr. Emily Marie SNJM, Loretta, Rita, Margaret. Robert was also preceded in death by his wife La Donna and sons David, Mike and Tim. Robert is survived by his two sisters Helen Lile and Sr. Rita Josephine SNJM along with sisters-in-law Marianne McKernan and Marilyn McKernan. Robert is survived by children Colleen McKernan (Kevin Drolet), Dan and Denise McKernan, daughter-in-law Mary McKernan (Mike), Maureen Ryan (Sean Ryan) and Mary Inouye (Doug Inouye) along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, St Elizabeth is not holding any funerals. We will try to have something at a later date.





