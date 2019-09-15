|
Nov. 9, 1936 - Sept. 10, 2019 Robert "Bob" Kenney passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in the city of Whittier and later moved to Pasadena where he attended John Muir High School. After graduation, Bob attended Pasadena City College then Arizona State University where he was an active member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. While at ASU, Bob met the love of his life, Linda "Linde" Jane Shirk. After graduating from ASU in 1958, they married on August 22, 1958 and settled in Pasadena and San Marino where they raised their family. Bob enjoyed a long career, following his Father, in the automobile business. He was the General Manager of Thorson Motor Center Pasadena for many years and later managed his own car business. Bob was a member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and an Honorary Director. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Pasadena. In his free time, Bob loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He will be remembered as a loving husband, Father, Grandfather and friend with a great sense of humor. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Linde, of 61 years, his 3 children; daughter Kim Kenney Toliver (John M. Toliver) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, daughter Kelli Kenney Hammon (David W. Hammon) of San Gabriel, son Robert Dawson Kenney III (Melinda Fedde Kenney) of La Canada and 8 grandchildren; Jake, Molly, and Kenney Toliver, Kati, Sarah and Jamie Hammon and Caroline and Brandon Kenney. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob and play a round of golf at your favorite golf course.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019