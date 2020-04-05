|
Feb. 27, 1934 - March 14, 2020 "He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8 NIV This Bible verse was Bob's life code of ethics. Bob and his twin sister, Marian were born on February 27, 1934 at Pasadena Hospital, now the Huntington Memorial Hospital to Dr. Mervin HA and Elizabeth Peterson. They were raised in Sierra Madre, California. Bob graduated from Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA in 1956. He attended USC Law School where he was associate editor of the USC Law Review, and upon graduation in 1959 he was appointed Order of the Coif. Bob was admitted to the bar by the California Supreme Court on January 6, 1960. Bob practiced business law and also tried both civil and criminal cases. He gave legal advisory services to the Southern California Conference of Seventh day Adventists for 50 years. Bob was an active member of the board of directors of the White Memorial Hospital for nearly 50 years. He served on the board of Adventist Health System for 18 years. His hobbies were playing his trombone, fishing, sailing, going on walks, and reading. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra; two children, Karen Fearon (Todd) of Chico, CA and Steven Peterson (Alison) of Arlington, MA; four grandchildren, Michelle Fearon Scales (Mike), Dr. Amber Fearon Plant (Elliot), Lauren Peterson, and Andrew Peterson. Bob was pleased to meet his great grandson Scott Scales in February. He also leaves behind his sister, Marian Mowery of Loma Linda and many nieces and nephews. Bob will be greatly missed by his entire family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his integrity, his warm personality, and kindness to others. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020