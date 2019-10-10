Home

ROBERT BLAUVELT
ROBERT NORTON BLAUVELT

ROBERT NORTON BLAUVELT Obituary
June 15, 1926, Medina NY - Dec 18, 2018, San Pedro CA Son of Charles Clare Blauvelt and Marion Eloise Blauvelt (Higley); brother to Barbara Ellen; husband to Patricia Ann; father to William Allen, Susan Lee, and Robert Norton Jr; long term companion to Pamela; friend to many. A life filled with zest, good stories, mischief, purple glass, road dust, and a little fool's gold. In body or spirit we'll join him on one final hike in his beloved San Gabriel Mountains. We all loved you, Poops
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
