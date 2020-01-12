|
|
September 10, 1939 - December 9th, 2019 On December 9th Roman Andrew Borek (RAB) the family's newest octogenarian, a devoted Christian and disciple of scriptures journeyed to Our Almighty Savior. Roman was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Teofila (nee Piontek), infant brother, Joseph, sister Eleonor Borek Lulkoski, and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Doyle Borek. Roman is survived by his brothers Andrew and wife Barbara, Clarks Summit, PA, Francis, Bloomfield, NJ, twin brother Edward, Clarks Summit, PA, and several nieces and nephews. RAB attended Newton-Ransom High School. He served as Class President, Valedictorian, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He received the American Legion Award and the Reader's Digest Foundation Award. RAB received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Wilkes University, Wilkes Barre, PA. He studied European history of the 20th Century at Columbia University in NYC, and undertook graduate studies in Child Psychology at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ. He received a Masters Degree in Theology from Ambassador College, Pasadena, CA. RAB was the Business House Manager at Ambassador Auditorium. He was involved with visits by Queen Sirikit of Thailand, Mrs. Anwar (Jehan) Sadat, Five-Star General Omar Bradley, Abba Eban, and many other dignitaries. He worked with Bing Crosby, Arthur Rubinstein, and Gene Kelley on TV specials. Other performances included but were not limited to The London Symphony Orchestra, The Moscow Ballet, The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti, and Placido Domingo. He also worked with Bob Hope, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Vladimir Horowitz, Leonard Bernstein, Lucille Ball, Joan Sutherland, Beverly Sills, Olympic diver Greg Louganis and Olympic high jumper Dwight Stones. After several years of working at Ambassador Auditorium, RAB was known as "Mr. Ambassador". He was also a charter member of the Ambassador International Cultural Foundation. During the 1984 Summer Olympics RAB was host to Prince Phillip and Princess Anne of England. During their stay in Los Angeles, he was responsible for the Royals and their entourage. This forged a friendship and an invitation to have a private tour of Buckingham Palace was extended to Roman. Roman was captivated by the protocol and splendor of the Monarchy and produced several museum-quality replicas of royal crowns which he presented at various events. RAB was an integral member of the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena for 40 years. Family and friends were treated to the red-carpet treatment to both the parade and bowl game. Activities included private tours of floats being built, The Kickoff Luncheon, seats in the main grandstand for the parade and great seats for the game. Roman was best at making everyone else feel like a V.I.P. RAB was a member, officer and/or board member/Director for the following organizations: The Fine Art Club of Pasadena, MacDowell Club of Allied Arts, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Gamble House, Pasadena Arts Council, English Speaking Union, and Tanglewood Music Festival. RAB received the Gold Crown Award from the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena. A man who lived simply and modestly, he was lavish in his giving, both of his time and resources including substantial financial contributions to Fine Arts education. RAB was recognized in the original society register of the Southern California Bluebook. RAB traveled to Poland to do extensive research on family ancestry. This research aided RAB in producing and publishing The Borek/Pendrak Family Reunion History book consisting of seven generations of family trees and photos. He was instrumental in the biennial Borek/Pendrak Family Reunion, a tradition that began in 1945 to honor WWII veterans, which is held at the Borek homestead where RAB grew up.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020