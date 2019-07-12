|
|
February 25, 1937 - June 22, 2019 Ronald Ellis Brown, after years long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, died peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family. Ron was born February 25, 1937 to Guy and Marjorie Brown and was on of three children, older brother Melvin and twin brother Raymond. The family lived in Monrovia, Ca. where Ron graduated from Monrovia, Arcadia, & Duarte High School. (aka MAD) In 1955 Ron was called to serve in the Ca. National Guard. Two years later he was transferred to the US Army Reserve, where he completed the remainder of his 8-year commitment. In 1959 Ron met his future wife, Alice Elizabeth Bunting on a double date. It was love at first sight. They were married on August 13, 1960. Ron served 38 years in the US Postal Service becoming one of the senior letter carriers before retiring in 2002. Ron enjoyed horse racing and always remarked how he liked playing with the track's money, which he did well and often. He was an avid golfer and has a couple of hole-in-ones in his name from the Duarte golf course. He was also a passionate gardener. He raised hundreds of Cymbidium orchards and was known in the neighborhood for his tomatoes. But his true passions were in helping others and his family. He could be seen on numerous occasions helping various churches in the area with bake sale, rummage sales, or general clean-ups. He was always there of help on project big and small. At family gatherings he always had a smile and a funny story or joke that would brighten any occasion. Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years Liz, son Robert, daughter Sherri (Ed) Lauderdale, grandchildren Alicia (Nick) Lupoli, Sean, Jennifer, and Thomas Lauderdale Memorial service to be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:30 at the Paso Robles Public Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life.
Published in Whittier Daily News on July 12, 2019