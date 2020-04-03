|
|
Ronald G Robertson, 82, died of cancer at home in Temple City, CA on March 31, 2020. Ron was born in Los Ángeles on August 28, 1937 to Lydia Wells Von Hoven and George Robertson, the sixth, and only boy, of Lydia's seven children. Two of his elder siblings died in a Scarlet Fever epidemic, and later their father, of pneumonia, before Ron was born. Ron attended Beaumont High School, where he played football, and served in the US Air Force as a communications tech at Hokkaido, Japan. He then had a variety of jobs, from long haul truck driver to machinist, and eventually to Retail Manager of Crown City Hardware, where he was married to the owner's daughter, The late Terrie Fields Robertson, and became stepfather to Terrie's son, Richard Perris. He married Janice (Kay) Robertson in 2008, and became stepfather to Jan's daughter, Billie Gaura. Ron and Jan were active in three Kiwanis Clubs, and Temple Beth David of the San Gabriel Valley. They enjoyed traveling the world with Kiwanis and Jewish Federation, and visiting with their Washington family at their cabins on Deer Lake. Ron is survived by his wife, Jan, by Richard (Kelly) Perris and their sons Ethan and Aaron, and by Billie (Kevin) Gaura and their daughters Genevieve and Kendall. He delighted in watching them grow up. He was loved by many, many family members and friends, as well as by his temple family, where he was called "The Temple Grandpa." Ron and Jan's "temple granddaughter," Hadassah Sommer, remains with Jan at the family home. Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the funeral service will be a Zoom meeting Friday, April 3, at 10 AM California time. Click here https://zoom.us/j/5078318743 to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Beth David (templeBD.com) or Kiwanis Children's Fund (https://www2.kiwanis.org/childrensfund).
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020