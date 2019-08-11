|
January 28, 1933 - July 30, 2019 Ronald Leo Kranzer, 86 of San Dimas, passed away on July 30th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 28, 1933 in Los Angeles, California, the only son of John L. and Beatrice Kranzer (Woodlock), Ron, or Ronnie, as he was affectionately known, took off running. His adventures, as a young boy, took him from the Village of Atwater to the San Bernardino Mountains. Water seemed to be an early draw for Ronnie as he used to play in the L.A. River (when there actually was one) and worked as a houseboy up in Lake Arrowhead. Ron attended John Marshall High School in Los Angeles where he excelled in track and football and it was also where he met the love of his life, Alline Frances Mahanay. The high school sweethearts would eventually wed and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Ron was called to duty and served in the Army from 1953-1954 after a very brief stint in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Europe. Prior to entering the military, Ronnie suffered an accident at a machine shop and lost both of his index fingers, but ironically he was made a clerk typist! Ron attended L.A. City College and earned a Civil Engineering degree from Cal State Los Angeles. As his career in public works took off, so did his family as Ron and Alline were blessed with five children; Kathie, Karen, Kevin, Kristy, and Kirk. Today the family includes fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ron began his professional career with the Los Angeles County Road Department. That led to his positions with the Public Works Departments in the cities of Pico Rivera, San Dimas (where he made his home), and Pomona. Upon leaving his position in Pomona, Ron got a taste of the private sector and shortly thereafter, in 1981, founded Ron Kranzer and Associates (RKA), a civil engineering firm where he was a consultant to many cities. Ron always treated his employees like family and that translated into a great work environment that resulted in an exceptional quality of work. RKA is still driven by that same approach today. Some of the cities that RKA served while Ron was at the helm included Walnut, Diamond bar, La Habra Heights, La Puente, La Verne, and Rancho Santa Margarita. Ron was also instrumental in RKA working with developers in the Via Verde and San Dimas Canyon areas of San Dimas. Having worked in two cities that embraced the West, whether it was the wooden sidewalks of San Dimas or the horse trails of Walnut, Ron decided that he would become a bona fide cowboy and purchased a ranch in New Mexico literally in the middle of nowhere. The family enjoyed many ranch adventures, in fact, just a couple of weeks before his untimely passing, he was at the ranch with his sons and two of his grandsons, branding his herd. After fully retiring in 2003, Ron poured his energy into his cattle ranch. There are so many places at the ranch that reflect his love of fixing things and, boy, was there plenty to fix. It was at the ranch, where after years of being involved with and being a founding member of the San Dimas Festival of Western Arts, he could bring the Western art to life. There are so many wonderful memories his family holds, from his famous Ron L. Huevos Rancheros breakfasts, to taking cross country adventures with Alline, his family or really anyone that would go, and knowing where every donut shop and ice cream place was in any area (his sweet tooth was legendary). His children fondly recall their vacations all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. He taught all of his kids to water ski at Lake Arrowhead where he had learned to ski as a boy. He was also known for bringing people to stay with the family and they have great memories of a flower child, a Japanese international student and that Rotary guy from England who stayed with the Kranzer clan. Ron loved animals of all kinds (well, maybe not the raccoons that did a number on the roof) which, is a good thing, because his children were always bringing home animals including dogs, cats, chickens, chinchillas and many more. At the ranch, Ron always had room for a horse, or two, that would be long-in-the-tooth and at the "send out to pasture" stage in their lives. Ronnie lived a full and adventurous life. He will be missed greatly not only by his family but also the countless lives he touched in some way. His greatest adventures were with his wife, Alline. They were the best of travel companions even if it just meant a trip around the block to "check up on the neighborhood". Happy trails to you, Cowboy until we meet again. We love you, Ronnie, Daddy, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa! The Celebration of Life Mass: Monday, August 12th at 10 a.m.at Holy Name of Mary Church 724 E. Bonita Ave., San Dimas, CA 91773 Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Covina Hills. 21300 Via Verde Dr., Covina, CA 91724 Details of a reception honoring Ronnie will be provided at the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Name of Mary Church or to San Dimas Festival of Arts- P.O. Box 146, San Dimas, CA 91773. Todd Memorial Chapel (909) 622-1217
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019