Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Dannenbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Ray Dannenbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Ray Dannenbaum Obituary
Rosalie Ray Dannenbaum, beloved sister, aunt, stepmother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Fullerton, California. Following her college graduation Rosalie came to Whittier and made it her home. After a career in retail advertising, Rosalie and her husband, Bob, published The West Coast Peddler, a journal about art, antiques, and collectibles. Active in the community, many city events were due to her ideas and efforts. Rosalie will be missed by many including her sisters Karen Blackley of Fullerton and Becky Norman of Placentia, her stepchildren Gary and Karen Dannenbaum of Topanga and Lisa Dannenbaum and Kathleen Rawson of Venice, as well as much-loved grandchildren, Will, Tatiana, Joshua, Anthony, Claire, and Jonas. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future. Donations may be sent in her name to Soroptimist InternationalWhittier at www.siwhittier.org.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -