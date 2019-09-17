|
|
Nov. 5, 1929 - Sept. 10, 2019 Rose Mary Battaglia, born in Utica, New York on November 5, 1929 and went home to be with her Lord on September 10, 2019. Rose Mary DiLeo married Arthur Joseph Battaglia in Utica on June 10, 1950 and moved to Monrovia, California a few months later where they remained long time residents in the same home. Rose gave birth to 8 children, two boys and six girls which five of her children survived her. Rose loved her family and enjoyed cooking and baking and had many family parties throughout the years. In the twilight years both her and Art enjoyed cooking together. Rose was a beautiful, striking red head who had the gift of hospitality and knew how to make people feel comfortable in her home. She will be greatly missed by all. Services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday September 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia, immediately followed by a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, Montebello, CA.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019