Veteran of WWII and beloved patriarch Ruben Z. Mares passed away Novem- ber 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Los Angeles on May 1, 1928. Ruben joined the United States Army at 17 to serve in WWII 1st Infantry division in allied occupation of Germany. After the war, he served in the National Guard until 1959. Ruben worked as a Golf Course Manager for L.A. County until his retirement in 1986. He made it into "Ripley's Believe It or Not" when a ball landed in his back pocket after it was teed off 145 yards away. Ruben was a vintage car enthusiast and proud owner of a 1955 T-Bird and a 1956 Studebaker. A loving father, grandfather, and friend to many, he is survived by his wife Manuela, six children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held December 9, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, Los Angeles at 10 a.m. In living memory, donations can be made to Yosemite Conservancy.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019