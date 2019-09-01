|
|
Corrales, Ruth (Rodriquez) Ruth (Rodriquez) Corrales was born in 1933 in Pasadena, California, to Julian Rodriquez and Helen (Soza) Rodriquez. She passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 in San Diego, California, surrounded by loved ones. She attended John Muir High School in Pasadena. In 1954, Ruth was united in marriage to Joe Corrales, Jr., of Mitchell, Nebraska. To this union three children were born. During the earlier years of her marriage, she moved from Pasadena to San Diego. Ruth was humble, down-to-earth and enjoyed conversations with family and friends. She also knew how to set an elegant dinner table and had a way of adding just the right finishing touches. She preferred simplicity in many areas of her life. She had a passion for reading the classics and those who visited her were invited to enjoy her library collection. Her favorite book was The Bible and she would often spend time alone reading her favorite passages. She also tutored young children in reading and thoroughly enjoyed seeing their progress. She was blessed with a beautiful soprano range and is singing amongst angels now. Ruth is survived by her husband, Joe, El Cajon; her three children, Miguel, El Cajon, Stephan (Monique), Truckee, and Lisa Ann (John), Tennessee; grandchildren, Stephen Joseph, San Diego, James, Napa Valley, Amber (Quincy), Truckee, Jessica Ruth, Truckee, Charles, Montana; sibling, Joe Rodriguez, Ventura; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Ruth, a loved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the by phone at (800) 272-3900, in memory of Ruth Corrales.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019