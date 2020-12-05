February 19, 1927 - November 26, 2020 Ruth Kathleen Gormly (Kathy) was born and raised in Pasadena, CA, and attended St. Andrews High School where she started the school newspaper and lettered in basketball. After high school, Kathy went to work for TWA and developed a love for travel. In 1949, after meeting on a blind date, Kathy married Donald Gormly, the love of her life, and they built a life together in Arcadia, CA where they raised seven children. With a full house, Kathy was active in all her children's pursuits, PTAs, sports games, and competitions. She even got the whole family to the movies and all nine of them were regulars at Monty's restaurant. Kathy had a lust for life. Whether it was staying active in sports or traveling the world with her family, you could always find Kathy active and smiling. She played tennis and golf regularly and always had the football game on TV when the grandkids came over on Christmas. The family were regulars at their cabin in Lake Arrowhead and their condo in Bermuda Dunes, two places that have served amazing memories for generations of Gormlys. Kathy and Don had a very active social life with many friends. On Friday nights, you could find them at their favorite restaurant, The Talk of the Town while the rest of their week was filled with bridge games, poker groups and planning large holiday gatherings. As a volunteer, Kathy had two passions: At St. Rita's Catholic Church in Sierra Madre, CA, she taught religious education to children who attended public schools. She also volunteered at the Assistance League, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of others. Kathy is survived by her seven children: Theresa Gormly, DC; Patty Humes (Jerry); Caree Miller (Ted); Don Gormly, Jr. (Nancy); Elizabeth Bury (Chris); Michelle Guillen (Julio) and Steve Gormly (Coleen); eighteen grandchildren: Dylan Gormly, Amber Harley, Brittany Humes, Chloe Humes, Nick Guillen, Bob Guillen, Chris Guillen, Katie Guillen, Megan Bury, Brendan Bury, Caitlin Bury, Jared Gormly, Sean Gormly, Holly Norris, Jacob Gormly, Jamisen Allen, Clay Miller and Dawn Miller; and ten great grandchildren: Carter Gormly, Grant Gormly, Olivia Gormly, Connor Harley, Owen Harley, Sloane Harley, Austin Miller, Sean Gormly, Jr., Hunter Gormly and Bella Norris. In lieu of flowers, donations may me made to: Little Sisters of the Poor www.littlesistersofthepoor.org
The Assistance League www.assistanceleague.org
Catholic Charities www.catholiccharities.org