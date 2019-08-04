|
Oct. 27,1923 - July 17, 2019 Ruth H. Marshall passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 95 years in Fullerton, CA, with her daughter Janet, by her side. She was born Ruth Louise Hinshaw to Mabel and Gurney Hinshaw on October 27, 1923 in Whittier, California. Ruth was the oldest of three sisters and with a few exceptions, she resided in Whittier, California, the majority of her life. Her family was of strong Quaker lineage and were long time members of First Friends Church of Whittier. Ruth graduated from Whittier High School in 1941, Pasadena Jr. College in 1943 and San Jose State College with a Bachelor of Arts in Occupational Therapy in 1945. She received her State Certification in Occupational Therapy in 1946. She met the man that would be her husband of 71 years, Lester R. Marshall, in 1946 and they married on June 29, 1947 in a double wedding with her sister and her groom. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, just last year in November. Ruth was employed at Whittier College as a librarian until she became a "full-time mother" of a daughter, Janet and later, a son, Kent. As they grew to school age, she became a school librarian with East Whittier School District, at which she excelled for 18 years until retiring. After retirement Ruth and Lester enjoyed traveling with friends and relatives seeing the United States, including a special trip to England and Wales. In 2015, Ruth and Lester sold their house of 50 years in Whittier and moved to Morningside of Fullerton, where they thoroughly enjoyed an active, quality life with the many good friends they cultivated while living there. Ruth is survived by her daughter Janet Marshall Morgan, son-in-law Bart Kolodziejczak, son Kent, daughter-in-law Cindy and two grandsons, Ryan B. Marshall and Bryce G. Marshall.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019