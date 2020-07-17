Ruth Swain

5/23/28 - 5/31/20 Ruth "Betty" Swain Born May 23, 1928 in the Bucknall suburb of Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, England, to Jesse and Dora Ada Marfleet, peacefully passed away May 31, 2020, at home in La Canada Flintridge, California, surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Fredrick Olin Swain, son David Olin, sisters Eileen Matz and Peggy Wright, and three grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren, and David. Always a hard worker, she met the love of her life while working the swing shift as Lead Woman over a crew of thirteen, assembling Helical Potentiometers at Helipot Corp in South Pasadena. She gave birth to son David in 1953, earned her US Citizenship Feb 11, 1955, and gave birth to her now deceased daughter Pamela Diane in 1958. Known to everyone as Nana Betty, she loved babies, knitting, and giving, an over the years produced hundreds of baby's caps. Whenever an acquaintance became pregnant, a cap of appropriate color would begin, and she always had a mixed bag in the closet to donate to the maternity ward if she were to visit a friend in the hospital. She loved working her garden, particularly proud of her variety of roses, from which she always put together an arrangement to take with her to her hairdresser, and she could never turn from someone in need, and as such donated consistently to multiple charities, including an old homeless man she had "adopted" several years ago. Most importantly, Nana was never known to miss a Tournament of Roses parade unless physically impossible. She and Fred would begin the trek at first light, down to their secret parking spot, then hoof it several blocks with their blankets and chairs to meet long time best friends Jim and Thelma at the same spot on the Blue Line every year, the highlight for her being the B2 flyover.. nothing made her more excited than to see it approaching from the west and thundering over Colorado Blvd. She is and will be very much missed by all who knew her, but we are joyful in knowing she is reunited with all of those in her past she longed so much to be with once again.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store