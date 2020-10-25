Feb. 7, 1932 - Oct. 16, 2020 Sara Ford Baie, age 88, passed away peacefully in her La Verne home on the evening of October 16, 2020, bringing a close to a well and fully lived life marked by professional accomplishment and a deep and loving commitment to her family. Sara was born on February 7, 1932, in Bay City, Texas. She was the oldest daughter of Drayton and Esther Reed Ford. The Ford family moved to Carlisle, Iowa, where she lived her early years and graduated from Carlisle High School. After graduation she married and moved to California, which became her forever home. After her retirement as Assistant Administrator from Foothill Medical Center at the age of 72. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Sara was preceded in death by her parents Dan and Este Ford, brother Robert Ford and sister, Dorothy Crowley. She is survived by her two daughters Suzanne Baie, Pamela (Ray) Sewell and grandson Michael (Jennifer) Sewell and great granddaughters Emma and Lily Sewell. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Lou Lathrum, Margaret (David) Goodhue, and Faye Ford. She will also be remembered as a loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Per her request there will be no services.





