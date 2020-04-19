|
March 9, 1927 - March 31, 2020 Shirley Kekst Cohen passed away peacefully at her home in Pasadena, with her husband and daughters at her side. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1927 to Harry and Becky Kekst, and as a teenager was an ardent zionist and belonged to Hashomer Hadati. Shirley attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating with a degree in chemistry in 1949. At Ohio State she met her future husband, Marshall Cohen. They married in 1948 and had two daughters in Columbus. In 1954 the family moved to Ithaca, New York where her husband took up a position as Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering at Cornell University. A third daughter was born in Ithaca. In 1966 the family moved to La Jolla, California and in 1968 they moved to Pasadena. In Ithaca and La Jolla Shirley worked as a laboratory assistant. After moving to Pasadena she took courses at CSU Los Angeles and obtained a teaching certificate. Subsequently she taught in the Blair and John Muir High Schools in Pasadena. After retiring from teaching she worked at the Caltech Archives, as an interviewer for the Oral History project, and ultimately did more than 90 interviews. Shirley traveled extensively with her husband and on a number of occasions the family lived abroad while Marshall was on Sabbatic Leave. In 1960-1961 they lived in Paris, France, where they developed close friendships that persist today. In 1963-64 they lived in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. and in later years they lived again in Paris, in Cambridge, England and in Santa Cruz, California for periods up to half a year. Shirley loved to entertain; in addition to overseeing a large New Year's Eve party for many years she was fond of hosting dinner parties for her many friends. Being a teacher kept her busy, but she found time to go to exercise classes, and to do a lot of swimming and walking, especially in the nearby Huntington Gardens. She was an avid reader and a regular attendee at several book clubs. Shirley is survived by her husband of 71 years, Marshall Cohen, daughters Thelma Cohen Samulon, Linda Cohen Jennings, and Sara Cohen Wessells, seven grandchildren and five great grand-children. Donations in honor of Shirley Cohen may be made to the New Israel Fund.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020