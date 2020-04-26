|
1928 - 2020 October 24, 1928 - April 2, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to a caring daughter, proud sister, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Shirley Jean was born in Loveland, Colorado, to Gladys & Clinton Croskey on October 24th, 1928. The family decided to head west to Southern California and settled in Huntington Park. As a young girl she was very interested in athletics and attended the local Methodist church along with her older sister Beatrice. She attended Compton College where she made lifelong friends and later UCLA where she majored in English, received her teaching credential and joined the sorority Alpha Delta Pi. After a brief stint at the California Bar Association she went into teaching. While teaching elementary school in the Little Lake School District in Santa Fe Springs, CA, she met the love of her life, Leonard (Lenny) Vogel, who preceded her in death in 2014. They both taught there together for a short time before she moved to the Torrance School District where she became one of the first in the district to teach special needs children. It was around this time that they had their first of three children, Linda. Lenny, being the artist and entrepreneur that he was, started designing jewelry in his free time and later started plating jewelry. They both decided to leave teaching and run their new business. Soon after, they bought some land in El Monte, CA, where Lenny built their home. It was then that Shirley gave birth to their son Kenny and two years later their daughter Susie. The jewelry plating business was a success and Shirley decided to go back to teaching part time. She also became very involved with the PTA and made more lifelong friends with fellow PTA mothers and joined a bunco group with them that lasted for decades. While her children were in junior high and high school she was on the board of the Mountain View School District and later became School Board President. All of this while being a full time loving mother and wife. After retiring from the school board, the Vogel family moved to Altadena, CA. She always enjoyed politics and became an active member of the League of Women Voters in Pasadena. Shirley was a voracious reader and avid gardener which was evident by her amazing yard. She spent many summers in the Gold Country of Northern California, specifically Coloma, where she and Lenny built a small second home. She enjoyed traveling, whether it was road trips or camping vacations with the family. She and Lenny vacationed to Mexico, China, and Europe as well as much of the United States. Shirley enjoyed conversation, the occasional whiskey sour and a good debate. She was always opinionated but very respectful of other peoples points of view and eager to learn something new. Shirley was a strong, but sweet and supportive person to people of every age. She will be greatly missed by her 3 children, five granddaughters: Shawn, Natalie, Isabel, Ava and Olivia, as well as her daughter-in-law Christina, son-in-law Brian, nephew Doug and wife Kathie, and niece Wendy and her husband Greg. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020