1/1
Sidney Oliver Sheridan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
9-11-28 - 10-17-20 Sidney Sheridan, 92, entered heaven on Saturday, 10-17-20. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Sidney was a devoted husband and loving father of seven children. He was known for his many interests and passions, generosity and a witty, fun-loving personality. He loved music, history, science, and fine arts. Sidney was an aficionado for astronomy and enjoyed the local casinos and racetrack. A special accomplishment was to commission the creation of a string quartet, completing his Father's dream with a rare 100-year old Italian wood. He was a master storyteller in sharing his enthusiasm with everyone he met, making many friends along his life journey. He was born in Chicago on 9-11-28 to Sidney A. Sheridan and Diana (Richards). He achieved Eagle Scout status which included the 20-mile walk on the Lincoln Heritage Trail. He moved to California, attended Leuzinger High School, was senior class president, and graduated in 1945 with honors. Sidney went to USC on full scholarship where he played the piccolo in the marching band and graduated as a pharmacist in 1949. The year before changed his life when he met his future wife Jo Ann while working together at Stoner's Pharmacy. He served two years in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and ran his own pharmacy, Regis Drugs, for 26 years. Sidney is survived by loving wife Jo Ann of 70 years, 7 children, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. In lieu of services, you are welcome to sign the guest book at Legacy.com. To remember Sid, you may donate to the USC Doheny Library, at giveto.usc.edu and click on USC Libraries Dean's Fund: FROM YOUR FAMILY ALL OUR LOVE, CONSTANT FOREVER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whittier Daily News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved