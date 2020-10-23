1/1
Sidney Oliver Sheridan
1928 - 2020
9-11-28 - 10-17-20 Sidney Sheridan, 92, entered heaven on Saturday, 10-17-20. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Sidney was a devoted husband and loving father of seven children. He was known for his many interests and passions, generosity and a witty, fun-loving personality. He loved music, history, science, and fine arts. Sidney was an aficionado for astronomy and enjoyed the local casinos and racetrack. A special accomplishment was to commission the creation of a string quartet, completing his Father's dream with a rare 100-year old Italian wood. He was a master storyteller in sharing his enthusiasm with everyone he met, making many friends along his life journey. He was born in Chicago on 9-11-28 to Sidney A. Sheridan and Diana (Richards). He achieved Eagle Scout status which included the 20-mile walk on the Lincoln Heritage Trail. He moved to California, attended Leuzinger High School, was senior class president, and graduated in 1945 with honors. Sidney went to USC on full scholarship where he played the piccolo in the marching band and graduated as a pharmacist in 1949. The year before changed his life when he met his future wife Jo Ann while working together at Stoner's Pharmacy. He served two years in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and ran his own pharmacy, Regis Drugs, for 26 years. Sidney is survived by loving wife Jo Ann of 70 years, 7 children, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. In lieu of services, you are welcome to sign the guest book at Legacy.com. To remember Sid, you may donate to the USC Doheny Library, at giveto.usc.edu and click on USC Libraries Dean's Fund: FROM YOUR FAMILY ALL OUR LOVE, CONSTANT FOREVER


Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Dear Grandpa,
I am so honored to be part of your family. The lessons and foundations you gave my mom helped me become the woman I am today and I’ll never be able to say thank you enough. I wanted to make you proud and will continue to keep trying.
Every night when I look up I’ll be thinking of you Love you, Grandpa.
Lisa, granddaughter
Lisa Aviles
Grandchild
October 21, 2020
Sid, you will always hold a special place in my heart. The love you gave to your family and friends is unmeasurable. You are the kindest man I’ve ever known and will be missed greatly.
Your infectious sense of humor will never be forgotten. Love your favorite #8
Jackie Gonzales
Family
October 21, 2020
Dear Sid, the kid from Chicago who hitchhiked with his mother through the depression to LA. You worked your way through HS, got the grades for college at USC, while supporting mother and yourself. Graduated and met your wife and started your new life. Thank you for all your optimism and being my Dad. You always told me your children come first, thank you. Love, Scott
Scott Sheridan
Son
October 21, 2020
Dad, thank you for all your generosity and love. You have the biggest heart and we wil miss you so. Love, Karen
Karen Standiford
Daughter
October 21, 2020
Hi honey-- you have created quite a stir in this household. You have certainly been loved and I send all my love also. Jo Ann
Jo Ann Sheridan
Family
October 21, 2020
Darn! Dad I can’t even spell Sheridan!❤
Kathy Sheridan
Daughter
October 21, 2020
Dad I love you and I miss you so much! Thank you for a wonderful life! ❤ Loving daughter Kathy
Kathy Sheridab
Daughter
