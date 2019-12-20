Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Skye Wiene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Skye Haldan Wiene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Skye Haldan Wiene Obituary
November 6, 1995 - December 9, 2019 Skye was born in Altadena and he attended local schools. He worked, attended college, loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener, taking after his late mother Bonnie Wiene. A young man of extraordinary kindness, gentleness and patience, he loved his family, girlfriend and friends deeply. Skye was tragically killed by a car and his death is an immeasurable loss. He will be remembered for his sweet nature, thoughtfulness and enormous heart. Skye is survived by his father Klaus Wiene, brothers Brandon Beck (Andrea) and Michael Wiene, sisters Sashell Beck and Michele Helsel (Joshua), grandmother Barbara Lamb, aunts Dorte Wiene, Bente Thompson and Teresa Lamb Simpson (James), and uncles Ceferino Lamb (Virginie) and Rick Lamb. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Skye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -