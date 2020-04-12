|
|
8/8/1941 - 3/27/2020 Wagner, Susan Susan Phelan Wagner was born in Los Angeles to Mervyn and Beatrice Phelan on August 8, 1941, and passed away on March 27, 2020. Susan and her husband, John, raised their family in San Marino and have lived in the area all of their adult lives. Susan met John at San Marino High School and they married in 1963. He was the "true love" of her life and they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary last February. In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by three sisters, Mary, Nancy, Ryan, and her two brothers, Mervyn and Tom. She was predeceased by her sister Katy and her parents. Susan is also survived by her four children Tom (Cal), Carolyn (Jon) Crowley, Tim, and Jim. Also eleven very special grandchildren- Megan Wagner, Courtney Urban (Kevin), and Kathleen Wagner; Chip, Kelly, and Patrick Crowley; Joey and Corinne Wagner; Kimberlin, Anne, and Evelyn Wagner. Susan and her husband particularly loved spending time in Lake Arrowhead and Maui with famiy and attending the many activities and events of all the grandchildren. Interment will be held at the San Gabriel Cemetery. Mortuary services are being handled by Pierce Brothers Mortuary in San Gabriel. A Catholic Funeral Mass and Memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a donation be made in Susan's memory to Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Church, 1190 Palomar Road, San Marino, CA, 91108. Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary 1136 East Las Tunas Drive San Gabriel, California 91776
Published in Whittier Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020