|
|
Aug. 8, 1950 - Dec. 6, 2019 Sylvia Ann Wellin, passed away at age 69 in Fontenay-le-Comte, France after a lengthy illness. She was born on Aug. 8, 1950 in Los Angeles to Robert and Rose Lagunas. Her family affectionately called her "Silly". She attended Gladstone High School and was married Joe Rodriguez from 1967 to 1972. Together had Lisa, Joe Jr. and Janel. In 1976 Sylvia gave birth to her youngest son, Marty. Sylvia attended Marinello School of Beauty and enjoyed giving haircuts to family and friends. She went on to work as a banquet server at The Sheraton Universal and The Beverly Hilton Hotels. In 1986 she married Harold Wellin and they made their home in Acton, California. In 1993 they moved to Cornwall and later to Devon, England for some years before settling in Thir‚, France in 2002. Sylvia enjoyed music, photography, gardening, and cooking. She loved having visitors and when she was able would visit her family in the U.S. as she missed them all deeply. Sylvia is survived by her husband Harold of France, Daughters Elizabeth "Lisa" (Brian) Ballentine of Lancaster, Janel (Jay) Dallimore of Oregon, step-daughter Liz Krieg, Sons Joe (Monica) Rodriguez Jr. of Tulare and Marty Lucero of the United Kingdom. She had 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Robert Jr., Michael, Arthur and Rudolph Lagunas, Linda Moreno, Rebecca Yudico and Deborah Butler. Her mother, Rose Vega and step-father Edward Vega preceded her in death. A memorial service is planned for 1:00 Feb. 22, 2020 at Foss Chapel at The Santa Anita Church in Arcadia, with a reception immediately following.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020