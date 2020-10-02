Maiya Teague Penberthy Maiya Teague Penberthy, 94, died at her home September 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Paul Penberthy, Jr., with whom she had three children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her family and friends gave her great joy and she was dearly loved. She lived her whole life as a constant friend of art, music, and education. She was also a life-long fan of tennis. Her hospitality, graciousness, elegance, and understated wit will be sorely missed.





