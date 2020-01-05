|
Jul 17, 1941 - Nov 30, 2019 Tenaya Ann Stewart Custer passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 30, 2019. Born July 17, 1941 in Pasadena Ca. to Hugh Ford III & Josephine Helmholz Stewart. The family included sister, Irene, & brother, Hugh IV. A fourth generation Californian, Tenaya attended Polytechnic & Westridge Schools in Pasadena graduating in 1959. Tenaya graduated from USC in 1964. Tenaya married Eugene Custer and had 3 children; Greg, Bryan & Kathy. She was active in her children's lives, including serving as Cub Scout & Girl Scout Leader, involved in NCL of San Marino, throwing neighborhood parties & taking in numerous pets (cats, dogs, ducks, baby chicks & a pygmy goat "Happy"). She was infamous for her holiday gingerbread houses that she created annually for each of her children's classrooms. Tenaya was a devoted & energetic mother & grandmother. She enjoyed being with her family and also spending time with friends. She was an avid gardener, theater & concert goer and a life-long learner. Tenaya started her career as a buyer with Robinson's Department Store. She later taught kindergarten for 20 years at Clemenson Elementary School in El Monte. She was active & engaged in many community organizations including; Junior League of Pasadena, Pasadena Showcase House, Crown Guild, USC Trojan Affiliates, Westridge School Alumni Group, Fibromyalgia Support Group and Celiac Disease Foundation. Tenaya is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Hugh Ford Stewart IV. She is survived by her sister, Irene (Bob) Sinclair of Virginia, her three children; Greg (Inger), Bryan (Theresa) & Kathy (Chris) and her 7 grandchildren; Tyler, Andrew, Sydney, Katelin, Connor, Kyle & Keegan. A celebration of life will be held January 12th. Services are private for friends and family, please contact family for information at katschutza@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to one of her favorite community organizations: Celiac Disease Foundation, Pasadena Showcase House, or USC Trojan Affiliates.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020