May 21, 1945 - April 28, 2020 Terry Kennedy, a longtime resident of La Habra and Whittier, has passed away after a brief but intense battle with cancer. We will miss his love, dedication, strength, generosity, and wisdom. Truly one of a kind, Terry was a big man with a big heart that he opened to anyone that needed a hand, encouragement or compassion. If you were a friend, he nourished and honored that friendship. He was a man's man, a woman's favorite, a natural leader and one of the kindest fellows that you could meet. Terry was raised in Monrovia and graduated in the class of 1963 from La Salle High School in Pasadena. Terry enlisted and proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era and he made their motto of Semper Fi his own. When he returned home, Terry started his career in construction and as a plumbing contractor; he went on to successfully build and run several companies in and around La Habra, Whittier and the Santa Fe Springs area. In 1997, he had the unique opportunity to be a construction manager for Disneyland's expansion of the California Adventure Park. He then branched into real estate with his wife and youngest daughter for several years and eventually focused on property management. Terry was known as being an honest and caring employer and inspired and trained many young men who enjoyed successful careers. He loved that aspect of his work. Terry was wholly invested in his family, his loving wife of 48 years, Pam, and daughters Debbie, Jennifer, and Christine, all whom he treasured and enjoyed to the fullest. His sons-in-law - Scott, Christopher, and Ted - were added bonuses to his life, each different and special to him. Of course, Terry's cherished granddaughter Meredith was the apple of his eye and a joy to his heart. Terry loved, honored and appreciated his sisters Kathleen (Don) and Valerie, brother Tom (Suzanne), sisters-in-law Kathy and Joyce, and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Terry's other passions brought more into his life. He loved motorcycling and the men and women he met through it. He traveled cross country to Washington, D.C. with fellow veterans and supporters on the Run For The Wall rides for many years, and made it, mostly by motorcycle, to all 50 states with various like-minded buddies. He was involved in two nonprofits that were near and dear to his heart: La Habra Meals on Wheels and The John Henry Foundation in Santa Ana, taking leadership roles in each for several years. He rediscovered his love of singing with a local men's a cappella group and then joined the Gloria Dei Choir at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in La Habra where he enjoyed friendship and inspiration from his talented fellow members. In addition, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, an Elk member, and supported many other community organizations. Terry will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Contributions in honor of Terry may be made to The John Henry Foundation or La Habra Meals on Wheels. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





