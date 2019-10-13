Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Choto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma English Choto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma English Choto Obituary
Thelma English Choto, 83, passed away September 17, 2019. A devout Christian, retired writer/editor of engineering publications, and Life Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., was beloved by her large circle of family and friends. She had a loving and generous spirit which was coupled with a thirst for knowledge. Thelma shared her knowledge through tutoring high school Mesa students, children at Five Acres, and for over 20 years served as a leader for a monthly ladies bible study. She leaves to mourn her passing, two children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She resided in Pasadena, CA at the time of her passing.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.