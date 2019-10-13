|
|
Thelma English Choto, 83, passed away September 17, 2019. A devout Christian, retired writer/editor of engineering publications, and Life Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., was beloved by her large circle of family and friends. She had a loving and generous spirit which was coupled with a thirst for knowledge. Thelma shared her knowledge through tutoring high school Mesa students, children at Five Acres, and for over 20 years served as a leader for a monthly ladies bible study. She leaves to mourn her passing, two children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She resided in Pasadena, CA at the time of her passing.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019