July 21,1929 - November 24, 2019 Sadly, we announce the passing of Thomas Gale Kewish who left us on Sunday, after a brief and heroic battle. At his bedside was his wife of 30 years, Carol Love Kewish. Tom graduated from Burbank High School in 1947 and was employed by Lockheed Aircraft where he was a production Leadman. In 1949 he purchased his own manufacturing business, Anderson Crash Helmets. He developed the first fiberglass race car helmet and also manufactured helmets for police departments. In 1958 Tom was employed by Airborne Research and Development Inc. where he was an inspector. In 1960 he worked for RCA on the Unitary Project and ground support guidance systems. In 1996 he retired from the Charter Oak Unified School District and relocated to Ivy Ranch Country Club, Thousand Palms, CA, where he was an active part of the HOA. He leaves behind his wife Carol, his children, Ron & Judy Kewish of Arroyo Grande, Robin Kewish of Simi Valley, Vicki & Richard Turziano of Simi Valley, Michael Carlone, Richard Carlone, & Linda Carlone, and many many grandchildren and great grandchildren. No written words can express the extent of this loss. Tom's soft spoken voice and spirit will be greatly missed by all of his family and his many friends of Ivy Ranch Country Club. R.I.P. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held in January 2020 at Ivy Ranch Country Club.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019