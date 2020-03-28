|
April 5, 1930 - March 19,2020 MILLETT, Thomas O., age 89, passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020. Tom was born on April 5, 1930 in Palmyra Maine to Obed F. Millett and Gerda Weeks Millett. He was raised on the family farm with his two sisters and two brothers. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War serving in Labrador, Canada. Upon leaving the Air Force, Tom moved to California for warmer weather and pursued his dream of becoming a police officer. He married his wife Jane and raised three children. He served on the El Monte Police Department for 30 years, attaining the rank of Assistant Police Chief. After retirement, he was elected to the El Monte City Council in 1992 where he served five years. He served on the El Monte Chamber of Commerce board of Directors, the Downtown El Monte Business Association Board of Directors and The El Monte Historical Society Board of Directors. Tom was very dedicated to El Monte even after moving to Glendora. He was a member of the Glendora Historical Society and also The Western Antique Power Associates. He enjoyed tinkering on his antique cars and farm engines, participating in many club events. Tom is survived by his wife Jane of 60 years, his two sons Craig and David, three grandchildren Steven, David Jr., Caroline and one great grandchild Evangeline. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this year.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020