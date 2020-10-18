Gordon Thomas Rowley Aug. 4, 1938 Aug. 28, 2020 Gordon was born in Woburn, Massachusetts August 4, 1938 to Russell Joseph Rowley and Muriel Arline Luce Rowley. When he was twelve years old, his parents and brothers David and Russell moved to a dairy farm in Stetson, Maine. Gordon attended school in Newport and graduated from Newport High School in 1956. After his graduation, the family came to California seeking medical help at the City of Hope for Gordon's father. The family anticipated successful results but Gordon's father passed away on December 7, 1957. His mother and two brothers returned to Maine. On his own, and needing to be employed, Gordon interviewed for a job with the U.S. Forest Service. He was hired and went to work on the Angeles National Forest and remained with them for 34 years. He held several positions but as Fire Prevention Officer he found a place where he could train and mentor his team. He was respected in this position and received the coveted bronze Smokey Bear award, a national award given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for "Outstanding Public Service in Forest Fire Prevention." Gordon met Glendoran Lois Marie White at a United Methodist Church youth fellowship meeting. They married on July 3, 1959. After living in forest service housing at several stations, they, with children Bruce Kevin, Laura Lynn and Craig Alan bought their first home in Glendora on Washington Avenue. Bruce, Craig and Laura attended Glendora schools and Lois, after teaching at the United Methodist Church Preschool, became the director. She passed away in 1984. Gordon's sons Bruce and Craig joined the Boy Scouts of America. Gordon answered the call to be Scoutmaster and held that position from 1980 to 1997. In 2004, for his dedication to the scouting program he was presented with the Silver Beaver Award, a distinguished service award of the BSA. His sons Bruce and Craig attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Placing the American flags on the light poles in Glendora on national holidays was a Troop 483 project. After the tragedy of September 11th, the flags are flown 24-7. The American flag and all it symbolizes was important to Gordon. He oversaw the condition of the city flags. He also placed 50 flags around the monument in Finkbiner Park on designated holidays. Through the years Gordon received many honors for his service to the community. The Founder's Day award-Glendora Historical Society, City Flag Program, Service to Youth, Float building, Special Olympics and Trails Days. In 2006 he and his wife Norma received the Glendora Citizen of the Year honor. Gordon is survived by his wife Norma, son Bruce (Virginia) of Carthage Texas; daughter Laura of Lancaster, California; and Craig (Dianne) of Glendora. Grandchildren include Trevor and Tristan of Carthage; Joseph and Sean of Glendora and Josh, Whitney, Matthew and Megan. Gordon was thought of as friend, step dad, and grandfather to the Stapenhill household. Through the years he found time to include them in his life. Gordon lived a life of service. He took good care of his family, Forest Service coworkers, his friends, neighbors, youth, local merchants and his church responsibilities. Big Dalton Canyon's trees and byways and the Angeles National Forest were his earthly home. A wonderful soul has found a resting place. Gordon's memorial service and reception will be held at the United Methodist Church in Glendora at a later date. In accordance with Gordon's wishes, memorial gifts may be directed to the United Methodist Church Preschool, 201 East Bennett, Glendora CA 91741.





