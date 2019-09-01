|
|
April 16, 1932 - August 20, 2019 Tibbott "Tib" Gregory Csik passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 due to failing health. He was a long time parishioner of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church in Alta Loma, Ca., and a resident for many years in Pasadena, Ca., and Rancho Cucamonga. He was born in Roebling, New Jersey. Tib served our country faithfully in the USMC for twenty three years. After military retirement, he worked at Occidental College in Eagle Rock, Ca. for seventeen years; he was inducted into the OXY Football Hall of Fame for his contributions. Tib was also inducted into his Alma Mater's Hall of Fame: College of New Jersey (formerly Trenton State Teachers College). Tib's first wife, Dorothy, predeceased him in 2003. He is survived by his wife Sandra Prescott Csik, five children (Cynthia, Phil, Paul, Terry, Steve), nine grandchildren, two great granchildren, and Sandi's son and grandson. His cheerful smile, encouraging words, singing, storytelling, and prayerfulness will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Services at St. Peter and St. Paul Church and Riverside National Cemetery are on Sep. 10, 11. Draper Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario, Ca, 91762 909.986.1131
Published in Whittier Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019