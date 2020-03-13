|
August 25, 1946 - March 8, 2020 Tony Teixeira left this world to be with Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Tony was born on Terceira, Azores Island, Portugal on August 25, 1946. He immigrated to the United States with his mother and sister when he was two years old. He graduated from Gustine High School and attended Whittier College and earned a Liberal Studies degree. He taught various subjects over the years until his death. He loved his friends, family, cooking, classical music and tennis. Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jose and Francisca Teixeira and survived by his sister, Alda Moitozo of Los Banos, Ca. There are no pending services.
Published in Whittier Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020